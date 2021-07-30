Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) rose 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 153,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,248,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.84.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 713.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

