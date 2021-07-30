XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XTL Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XTLB opened at $3.56 on Friday. XTL Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.61.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

