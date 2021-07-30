XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

XPEL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $91.98 on Wednesday. XPEL has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.21 and a beta of 2.42.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPEL will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $421,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 27,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $2,062,515.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,782 shares of company stock worth $20,099,767. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in XPEL by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in XPEL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in XPEL by 2.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in XPEL by 6.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in XPEL by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

