Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Short Interest Update

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 892,300 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the June 30th total of 2,045,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Shares of XIACF stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. Xiaomi has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53.

Xiaomi Company Profile

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware, software, and internet services in Mainland China, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

