Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 275.08% and a negative net margin of 302.93%. The company had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 million. On average, analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $3.17 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76.

A number of research firms have commented on XERS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.