xBTC (xBTC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $6,472.00

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One xBTC coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xBTC has a total market cap of $409,290.87 and $6,472.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, xBTC has traded down 26.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 1,557,637 coins and its circulating supply is 1,551,209 coins. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

