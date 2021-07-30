Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.600-$2.700 EPS.

Shares of WH stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $78.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

