World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Shares Up 4.3% on Strong Earnings

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) shares shot up 4.3% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $34.17 and last traded at $34.04. 35,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 413,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.64.

The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.66%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, CFO Ira M. Birns acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,062.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 7,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $241,197.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,158.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,897 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the first quarter worth $473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,662,000 after purchasing an additional 38,457 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter worth $2,012,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

