Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 756,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,290 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 2.7% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 59,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 1.7% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 103,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 16.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 5.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 13.9% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WIT. upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

NYSE:WIT opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. Analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.