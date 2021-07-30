Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%.

WING opened at $174.20 on Friday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $177.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.46, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,804 shares of company stock valued at $7,209,790. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.11.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

