William Blair Comments on Verra Mobility Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verra Mobility in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -132.41 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth about $191,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

