Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Short Interest Update

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,412,500 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the June 30th total of 4,040,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.60. 26,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,541. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.88.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGYF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.