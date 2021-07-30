WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,710.50 ($22.35). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,683.50 ($22.00), with a volume of 435,019 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded WH Smith to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,682.51. The stock has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56.

In other news, insider Simon Emeny acquired 1,475 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,685 ($22.01) per share, for a total transaction of £24,853.75 ($32,471.58).

WH Smith Company Profile (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

