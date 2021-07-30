WEX (NYSE:WEX) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of WEX stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.95. WEX has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEX will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in WEX by 6.1% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in WEX during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in WEX by 4.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in WEX by 19.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in WEX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 24,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.