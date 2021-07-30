Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Given New $95.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WAB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $85.01 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.83 and a 1-year high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.66.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,852 shares of company stock worth $1,140,974 in the last ninety days. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

