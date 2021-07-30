Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $753,603.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,852 shares of company stock worth $1,140,974. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $85.01 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $86.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

