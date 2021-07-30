West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-5.545-$-3.879 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.57 billion-$9.91 billion.

WJRYY traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. West Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.34.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter. West Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 20.61% and a negative net margin of 25.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Japan Railway will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WJRYY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

