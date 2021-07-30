Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.71. 1,362,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,104. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.41.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

