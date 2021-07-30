Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Earnings Results

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Welltower updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.830 EPS.

NYSE WELL traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.22. 82,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,980. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.15. Welltower has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $89.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

