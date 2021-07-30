Wells Fargo & Company Raises Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target to $930.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $735.00 to $930.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.52% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $707.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $635.94. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $472.84 and a 1-year high of $714.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.83.
Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bio-Rad Laboratories
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.
Featured Story: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.