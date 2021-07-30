Wells Fargo & Company Raises Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target to $930.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $735.00 to $930.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.52% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $707.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $635.94. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $472.84 and a 1-year high of $714.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $119,609,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,544,000 after acquiring an additional 117,413 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 466,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,371,000 after acquiring an additional 79,174 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,589,000 after acquiring an additional 56,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 532,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,970,000 after acquiring an additional 56,515 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

