Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) to Equal Weight

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

ISBC stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $15.71.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 155,970 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 450.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,593 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

