Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $53.89. Weis Markets shares last traded at $53.85, with a volume of 62,066 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.09.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

