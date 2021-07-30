Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sika (SXYAY)

Sika (OTCMKTS: SXYAY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/26/2021 – Sika had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/26/2021 – Sika had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/23/2021 – Sika was given a new $34.19 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Sika was given a new $34.19 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Sika had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/14/2021 – Sika had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/13/2021 – Sika had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/9/2021 – Sika had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of Sika stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.08. 32,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,913. Sika AG has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sika AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.