Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.63% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.75.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $1,149,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,660 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,214. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,217,000 after purchasing an additional 225,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,056,000 after purchasing an additional 61,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,060 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

