Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Polaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will earn $9.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.64. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris’ FY2022 earnings at $10.78 EPS.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.59.

Shares of PII stock opened at $130.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Polaris has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Polaris by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 1,208.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,332,000 after purchasing an additional 192,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.