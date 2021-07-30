Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $100.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $97.68. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,424.00 target price on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,746.00.

GOOGL opened at $2,715.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,470.82. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,765.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Alphabet by 893.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 485,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $850,549,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

