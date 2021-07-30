Weaver Consulting Group Purchases 737 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 65,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period.

Shares of VT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.35. The stock had a trading volume of 52,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,035. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.56. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $105.10.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

