Weaver Consulting Group Has $715,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,105,791. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. HSBC increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.