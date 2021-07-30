Weaver Consulting Group Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.4% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 989,275 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,589,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.24. The company had a trading volume of 25,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,290. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.07.

