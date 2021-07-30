WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Takes $869,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,066,514,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,520 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in PepsiCo by 731.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,847,000 after buying an additional 3,183,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in PepsiCo by 80.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,578,000 after buying an additional 3,139,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $156.87. The company had a trading volume of 104,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

