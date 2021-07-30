WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 53,795 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,000. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises about 4.4% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $1,164,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.35.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,875. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.88. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.