WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of VirnetX by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 45,895 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 88.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of VirnetX by 59.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in VirnetX during the first quarter worth $112,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VHC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,500. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.38. VirnetX Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $296.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.53.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 70,706.16%.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

