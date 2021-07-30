WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,044 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 2.3% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after acquiring an additional 408,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,359,000 after purchasing an additional 79,283 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,733,000 after purchasing an additional 97,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $802,815,000 after purchasing an additional 55,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

GS traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $376.05. 40,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

