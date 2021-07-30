WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises approximately 1.8% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 103,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250,949. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

