Waves Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last Week (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 30th. Waves has a total market cap of $1.67 billion and approximately $101.07 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waves has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One Waves coin can now be purchased for $15.83 or 0.00039379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00016925 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007223 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Waves

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 105,761,866 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves is waves.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. “

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

