Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Waterstone Mortgage Corp. is committed to providing customers with exceptional customer service. By providing clients with sound, expert advice as to the many different loan programs and options available, we hope to take some of the mystery out of mortgage financing. For most people, a mortgage loan is the largest financial transaction they will ever make. Waterstone’s expert loan consultants are able to walk you through the mortgage process and put your mind at ease during the application and approval process. “

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $498.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66. Waterstone Financial has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $21.41.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.60 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 22.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $113,833.52. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,158.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 71.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

