Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. Washington Prime Group Inc., formerly known as WP Glimcher Inc., is based in COLUMBUS, United States. “

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WPG. Truist Securities raised Washington Prime Group to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist raised Washington Prime Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of WPG opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.39. Washington Prime Group has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.77). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 55.29% and a negative return on equity of 60.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 405.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29,244 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. 27.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Prime Group (WPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.