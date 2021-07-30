Wanderport Co. (OTCMKTS:WDRP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wanderport Co. (OTCMKTS:WDRP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the June 30th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,165,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WDRP remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 241,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,180. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. Wanderport has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

About Wanderport

Wanderport Corporation distributes hemp-based food, beverages, and consumer products. It offers food and beverage products, such as hemp coffees, proteins, and seeds; dietary supplements, and body and skincare products, as well as accessories. The company sells its products online through its wanderbrands.com website.

