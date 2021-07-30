W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. W. P. Carey updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.940-$5.020 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.07. 28,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,398. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.