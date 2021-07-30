Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Short Interest Update

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,400 shares, an increase of 243.9% from the June 30th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,539,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vystar stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Vystar has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02.

About Vystar

Vystar Corporation manufactures and sells Vytex natural rubber latex (NRL) products to the manufacturers of rubber and rubber end products in the United States. Its products are used by manufacturers of a range of consumer and medical products, such as adhesives, gloves, balloons, condoms, and other medical devices, as well as natural rubber latex foam mattresses, toppers, and pillows.

