Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,903 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $77,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

VMC opened at $182.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.20. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $114.83 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

