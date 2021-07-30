Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 465.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth about $92,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

Shares of VOYA opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $195,750.00. Insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.