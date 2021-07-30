Vortex Defi Market Capitalization Achieves $38,456.19 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 30th. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $38,456.19 and $11,639.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.