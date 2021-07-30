Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 24,804 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,804 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $121.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.18.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

