Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of CyberArk Software worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $82,474,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $35,280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $33,786,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 48.9% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 613,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,315,000 after purchasing an additional 201,267 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 148.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 307,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after purchasing an additional 183,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

CYBR opened at $143.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $169.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -235.25 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

