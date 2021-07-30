Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,558 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 67.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,189,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,030,000 after buying an additional 879,560 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 874.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 731,913 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cactus by 458.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 674,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 553,278 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 101,835.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 489,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 488,809 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 61.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,259,000 after purchasing an additional 463,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $37.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.96 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

