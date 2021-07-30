Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

Duke Realty stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $51.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

