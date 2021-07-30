Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 76,601 Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 76,601 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 201.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 312,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 208,895 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 8,137.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 129,629 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $1,144,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 139.0% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $42.61 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $1,068,652.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

