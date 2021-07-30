Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 184,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Omeros at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMER. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Omeros by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Omeros by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Omeros alerts:

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $921.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.14. Omeros Co. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. WBB Securities raised their price target on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.