Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
VLPNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.56 target price on shares of Voestalpine and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.16.
VLPNY opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.44 and a beta of 1.29.
Voestalpine Company Profile
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
