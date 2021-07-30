Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VLPNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.56 target price on shares of Voestalpine and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.16.

VLPNY opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

